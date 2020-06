Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 16th consecutive day

Nagpur: Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a fresh hike on Monday. Petrol price in Nagpur was hiked to Rs 86.27 per litre has increased 9.71 Rs/ltr since 19th May when it was 76.55 Rs/ltr, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 76.02 a litre has increased 10.26 Rs/ltr since 19th May when it was 65.75 Rs/ltr.

