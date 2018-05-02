Video: Group of hooligans attack food vendors in Wathoda, arrested
Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Wathoda after a group of hooligans launched a murderous attack on a road side food vendors on Monday evening.
The argument erupted over petty issue, took a bloody turn when accused wiped out knife from their pockets and started attacking food stall owners in full public view.
The miscreants also damaged the food stall and broke the chairs. Cops have booked all the accused in this connection and placed them under arrest.