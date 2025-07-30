Advertisement



Nagpur: India’s rising chess star and Nagpur native, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh, received a rousing welcome at Nagpur Airport after making history by winning the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025. On July 28, in the finals held in Batumi, Georgia, Divya defeated fellow Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, clinching the prestigious title and scripting history.

With this victory, Divya has become the first Indian woman ever to win the Women’s Chess World Cup, and has also earned the coveted title of Grandmaster, marking a monumental milestone in her career.

Following her triumphant return to India, celebrations erupted across the country — but it was in Nagpur, her hometown, where the warmest welcome awaited. Massive crowds, including school students, chess enthusiasts, and fans, gathered at the airport to greet her with flowers, garlands, cheers, and applause.

As she arrived, Divya was showered with greetings, presented with bouquets, and adorned with flower garlands. Media personnel thronged the venue, eager to capture her first reactions after the historic win, while fans scrambled for selfies and autographs.

The celebration reflected not just Nagpur’s pride but also India’s growing dominance in global chess, especially in the women’s circuit. Divya’s success is being hailed as a new chapter in Indian chess history and a moment of immense national pride.