Spit fine: Nagpur Metro collects Rs 1.12 lakh from 225 gutka chewers

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a determined push to uphold hygiene standards and protect public health, Nagpur Metro has intensified its campaign against spitting and tobacco consumption within its premises. As part of this drive, 225 commuters were fined for chewing and spitting tobacco-based products like kharra, gutka, and pan masala, leading to a total recovery of Rs 1.12 lakh in penalties.

Despite visible signage and repeated audio warnings, Metro officials say several passengers continue to flout rules, spitting on station premises, platforms, and even inside coaches, causing both visual pollution and serious health concerns. Unlike smoking, which is easier to detect, the use of chewable tobacco often goes unnoticed unless actively monitored.

Gold Rate 30 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,14,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

To tackle this, MahaMetro has ramped up random physical checks and enhanced vigilance using its Central Surveillance System. Security personnel have been specially trained to identify offenders and issue on-the-spot fines. “Cleanliness is a key part of the commuter experience we aim to offer. Tobacco spit not only defaces public property but also spreads infection, especially in enclosed transport spaces,” a senior Metro official said.

In parallel with enforcement, the Metro has rolled out sustained awareness campaigns across its network. Posters, pamphlets, and digital content warn commuters of the health hazards linked to spitting and tobacco use, especially the risk of oral cancer and other infections.

With Metro ridership steadily growing, authorities are urging passengers to show greater civic sense. Officials have warned that continued violations will invite stricter penalties, including possible legal action. Citizens have been called upon to be active partners in maintaining the dignity and cleanliness of Nagpur’s modern transit system.