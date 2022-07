Video: Gorewada gates opened following overnight rains

Advertisement

Nagpur: Overnight spell of incessant rain compelled OCW to open all four gates of Gorewada Lake on Wednesday morning. The water has crossed 315.96 metre overflow mark following which the gates were opened.

Owing to heavy discharge of water from Gorewada Lake, the Water Treatment Plants of Gorewada and Pench were submerged in muddy water.

On Wednesday morning, District Collector Vimala R has also advised people living alongside river and low-laying area to be on alert and avoid venturing out if not needed.

