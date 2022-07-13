Girl’s body found after 36 hours of drowning in MIDC nullah

Advertisement

Nagpur: The body of 17-year-old Anjali Radhelal Matre, who was swept away with her mother in a flooded nullah at Bhim Nagar in MIDC area, was found floating near a weir in the same locality on Tuesday.

Cops sent the body for post-mortem after it was fished out. Her mother Sukmibai Radhelal Matre’s body was already retrieved from a pond.

Advertisement

Residents of Ward No 4, Bhim Nagar, Isasani, Sukhmibai (45) and her daughter Anjali were returning home when it was raining heavily at around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Due to heavy downpour on Sunday night, the nullah near their house was swollen. When the mother-daughter duo tried to cross the nullah, they slipped into it and were swept away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement