Video: Goon Sheikhu Khan’s brother Saroj killed at Shankar Nagar Petrol Pump

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Shankar Nagar, after a youth was reportedly killed by some miscreants at Bharat Petrol Pump Shankar Nagar at around 10 pm on Wednesday night, police said. The miscreants also robbed Chandrapur MLA’s nephew of gold chain following the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Shahrukh Khan brother of notorious goon Sheikhu Khan.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 10 pm. Shahrukh came to Shankar Nagar Petrol Pump to fuel his car. However, some miscreants who were preying on him reportedly attacked him with sharp edged weapons and killed him on the spot. The accused also robbed Pratik Dhanorkar, a nephew of Chandrapur MLA Balu Dhanorkar of gold chain while absconding from the crime site. Cops are suspecting role of some Kachipura youth in the killing.

The incident created ripples in Shankar Nagar area. DCP Lohit Matani and squad of Bajaj Nagar Police have visited the spot.

In the meantime, a case of murder has been registered in this connection. Further probe is underway.



