Video Gondia: Nagpur Police Conducts Secret Operation in Gondia

Gondia. Following a confidential tip-off, a convoy of Nagpur Police reached Gondia this morning, and with the assistance of the local police force, they knocked on the doors of a building situated at Kakaji Chowk in Gondia’s Civil Lines at 11 AM. This building is rumored to be linked to a clothing business, and according to sources, during the search operation, substantial amounts of cash, gold, jewelry, and documents related to properties were found.

Meanwhile, until the time of reporting, the convoy of Nagpur Police vehicles was present at the residence, and according to reliable sources, the Income Tax department’s assistance might be sought to unravel this mystery.

It is worth mentioning that after this raid’s news spread, there is unrest among several well-dressed traders, and some are said to have gone underground.

Ravi Arya

