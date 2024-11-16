Video-Gold and Silver Worth ₹15 Crore Seized in Nagpur Ahead of Elections

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting on the Election Commission’s directive for strict monitoring during the Vidhan Sabha elections, Nagpur police have intensified vehicle inspections. In a significant operation, officers from Ambazari Police Station seized gold and silver worth ₹15 crore from a person during a routine check on Campus Road.

According to reports, police grew suspicious of an individual during their inspection. Upon questioning and searching, they discovered approximately 17 kg of gold and 55 kg of silver in the suspect’s possession, valued at around ₹15 crore in the market.

Today’s Rate Sat 16 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,500 /- Gold 22 KT 769,300 /- Silver / Kg 89,300/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The individual failed to provide satisfactory responses regarding the source and ownership of the precious metals. Following this, Senior Officer Vinayak Gadhe of Ambazari Police Station took the suspect into custody for further investigation.

Officials from the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department are now coordinating with Ambazari police to ascertain the ownership and intended use of the seized valuables, especially given the ongoing election period. Further investigations are underway.