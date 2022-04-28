Video: Fire engulfs Ghar Sansar Sale in Hudkeshwar

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major fire broke out at a fair in Rajapeth of Hudkeshwar area on Thursday morning. The fire broke out in at Ghar Sansar sale at a private land near Rajapeth bus stand. Though, the fire damaged the air conditioners of nearby houses; however, no casualties have been reported so far.

As the exhibition had stored plastic utensils for sale, the fire caught immediately and took a devastating turn.

On being informed, four fire tenders reached the spot and are fighting the fire, sources said.

As the fire raged, panic spread among residents in neighbouring localities. The fire also damaged five air conditioners installed in adjacent houses.

Watch video here:

