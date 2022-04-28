CA Kirit N. Kalyani, Past Chairman Nagpur Branch of ICAI

Advertisement

nominated as Member of Committee for Members in Practice of WIRC of ICAI

CA Kirit N. Kalyani, has been nominated as a member of Committee of Members in Practice of the Western Region of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

He is the Past Chairman [Covid Year 2020] of Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI. The said Committee is a non-standing Committee of WIRC of ICAI.

The Western Region through the committee for Members in Practice, strives to take care of various important aspects concerning members like to address the various issues faced by the CA members and CA firms withrespect to their capacity building and to enhance their competence andimprove their visibility amongst the business community.

Objects of the committee include exploring various innovative measures that would enable for the capacitybuilding of Small and Medium Practitioners. Also it will strive to develop ways & means to enhance the knowledge base of Members in Practice to enable them tomanage practice in efficient manner and to assist them in identifyingemerging and specialized service areas of practice for the Members.

The Chairman of the committee is CA Ankit Rathi, RCM. The committee consists of chartered accountant members from different parts of the western region. CA KiritKalyani, expressed his pleasure on being appointed as member of an important committee. He thanked the Chairman of WIRC of ICAI, CA MurtuzaKachwala, to recognise contribution as Chairman for Nagpur Branch in the Year 2020 and to nominate for the committee to enable to contribute to the profession through the activities of the committee. Serving for the cause of profession is very satisfying and is a way to express gratitude to the alma matter, conveyed CA Kirit N. Kalyani.

