Video: Ekta Colony Road in Nagpur, a tough ride for your vehicle, back!!

Nagpur: The residents of Ekta Colony in Yadav Nagar have been consistently raising concerns about a deteriorated stretch of road for more than 12 years. Despite the long-standing complaints, there has been no visible improvement or repair work undertaken.

This road section, frequently used by locals, poses a challenging journey for both vehicles and passengers. The pressing question remains: What actions are the authorities taking to address this issue?

Nagpur Today presents a firsthand account of the distressing condition faced by residents of Ekta Colony due to the lack of attention from local authorities. The inadequate road infrastructure forces the colony’s inhabitants to navigate through subpar road conditions on a regular basis.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagpur Today (@nagpur_today)

