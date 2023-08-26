Drug peddlers concealing Ganja with saline, meds arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant crackdown on the illegal smuggling of prohibited drugs, the Crime Branch sleuths have apprehended two individuals for allegedly trafficking 87.1 kg of Ganja valued at Rs 13 lakh from the Pardi area here on Saturday. Interestingly, the accused, identified as Sheikh Shahrukh Sheikh Khalil (35) and Gaurav Raut (22), both residents of Pardi, concealed the drugs with medicines and saline solutions.

According to police sources, the Anti-narcotics Squad of the Nagpur Crime Branch received a tip-off regarding a drug consignment being smuggled into the city via the Pardi area. Acting swiftly on the information, the police set up a trap and apprehended the accused duo at Mankarwadi ground in the Pardi area. The police also seized the Ganja, truck, and medicines collectively worth Rs 26.36 lakh.

The operation was planned under the supervision of DCP (Detection) Mummaka Sudarshan and ACP Ashok Koli.

The Anti-narcotics Squad, led by PI Sarin Durge and supported by PSI Manoj Raut, as well as Police Constable Vijay Yadav and others, made the arrest.

