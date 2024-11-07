Video: Drones Deployed in Nagpur Rural to Curb Election Violations

Advertisement

Nagpur – Ahead of the upcoming elections, police authorities have intensified their surveillance efforts by deploying drones across all six legislative assembly constituencies in Nagpur Rural. This strategic move aims to curb any illegal activities, specifically the distribution of cash and liquor, that could potentially influence the voting process.

The initiative marks a significant step in election monitoring, as drones provide a vantage point for real-time aerial surveillance, enabling law enforcement to cover large areas quickly and efficiently. The drones will capture footage of high-risk zones and alert ground teams to any suspicious activities.

The drone patrolling will continue uninterrupted until the polling day, ensuring that each constituency remains under vigilant watch throughout the campaign period. Police have urged local residents to cooperate and report any attempts of bribery or distribution of illegal substances that could compromise the integrity of the election process.

This step aligns with broader efforts by the state administration to create a fair and secure environment for voters, thereby strengthening public confidence in the electoral system.

