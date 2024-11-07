Rs. 100 Stamp Paper Still Valid for Affidavits: Maharashtra Clarifies

Advertisement

Mumbai/Nagpur – The Maharashtra Stamp Department has issued a clarification, confirming that affidavits and declarations on Rs. 100 stamp paper will continue to be accepted by government authorities, despite an earlier increase in the minimum stamp paper value from Rs. 100 to Rs. 500. The increase, mandated under the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 2024, took effect on October 14, 2024, leading to confusion and additional demands from various departments.

In response, the Stamp and Registration Department released a circular on October 30, 2024, advising government bodies not to require Rs. 500 stamp paper for these documents. The circular points to a previous exemption (Circular dated 16.11.2021 and PIL 58-2021), which allows affidavits and declarations to be submitted on plain paper without stamp duty.

Today’s Rate Thursday 07 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,000 /- Gold 22 KT 71,600 /- Silver / Kg 91,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Also Read : Maha Govt bans Rs 100 stamp paper, now Rs 500 stamp paper must for all works

Key Points from the Circular:

– No Rs. 500 Requirement:Government departments are instructed not to mandate Rs. 500 stamp paper for affidavits and declarations.

– Plain Paper Validity: Affidavits and declarations on plain paper, as permitted by the 2021 exemption, remain acceptable for official use.

– Reduced Burden on Citizens:This clarification aims to ease the procedural burden on citizens seeking essential documents, such as caste, birth, and income certificates, or engaging in court proceedings.

The clarification serves to ensure that citizens aren’t subject to unnecessary costs and can proceed with essential documentation without the added stamp paper expense.

Advertisement