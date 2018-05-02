Video: DCP Vinita S cracks whip against McDonald’s, other restaurants for defying Covid norms

Nagpur: In a significant action against restaurants and food outlets defying Covid norms, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S has conducted raid on four food outlets here on Monday.

McDonalds and Belgian Waffles outlets at Sadar were sealed through Nagpur Municipal Corporation for circumventing rules and serving orders through Zomato in the premises.

Cafe Illusions, located under Sitabuldi Police Station was slapped of ₹25,000 for serving food in vehicles, through NMC. Besides, an offence under Sections 188 IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against Krishnum Plaza for serving food in premises.



