Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’

Nagpur: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nagpur City, Gajanan Rajmane reached out to Nagpurians in a most creative way possible, urging them to follow social distancing norms through his poem “Do Gaj Ki Doori Bahut Hi Hai Jaruri”.

He also took a leaf from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ while penning this creation.

In the poem written and sung by DCP Rajmane himself, he can be seen thanking the farmers who kept on working amid globe pandemic so that we don’t run out of food grains. He also express his gratitude towards the healthcare, sanitation officials working selflessly for the benefit of the society.

Watch video here: