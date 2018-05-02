Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 30th, 2020

    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive

    Nagpur: A 23-year-old youth and a middle aged man reportedly tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

    The duo were already placed under institutional quarantine and reportedly shared Nagpur city’s Satranjipura hot-spot connection. With this latest developments, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 138 by Thursday evening.

    Though, the global pandemic claimed it’s second toll in Nagpur city as a 70-year-old died on Wednesday. So far as many as 44 patients were successfully treated from the disease and have returned home.


