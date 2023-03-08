Video: Couple, two kids rescued as fire breaks out in building in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A couple and their two children were rescued from a building as a major fire broke out at ground floor shop of ready-made garment shop Canncibus Fashion Studio situated at Plot No. 1 near Galli No. 3 KDK College Road, Nandanvan on Tuesday night.

The fire rapidly spread to upper floors and smoke engulfed the entire building including the lone staircase. The owners’ family residing on the upper floor (1st and 2nd floor) got stuck on the second floor and had decided to jump from the terrace in panic. NMC’s Fire and Emergency Service received a call at 9.10 pm and a team reached in time and rescued all four members of the family.

Advertisement

The family has been identified as Yogesh Narendra Pashile (36), Shruti Pashile (27), Kabir Pashile (3) and Astha Pashile (5).

Two fire tenders from Lakadganj Fire Station and one from Sakkardara Fire Station rushed to the spot and reportedly brought the fire under control. The Fire Brigade is investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement