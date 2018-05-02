Video: Cops parade youths who flashed swords to rob Royal Bar owner in Jaripatka

Nagpur:Jaripatka police on Wednesday shot out a public parade of goons who had barged into Royal Bar, located near old Jaripatka bus-stop, with swords and robbed the owner of Rs 7,000 on Tuesday night.

In order to dispel their fear among citizens, the Jaripatka cops took them to street. However, the accused were taken out in just underwear, which drew criticism from some quarters.

Police sources said complainant, Shreyas Sanjay Patil (24), a resident of Mankapur owns the bar. On Tuesday night, complainant’s father Sanjay, along with other bar staff were present in the bar when at around 10:45 pm, a group of youths armed with swords stormed into the bar and started ransacking the premises. The accused threatened staff and the owner and robbed them of cash Rs 7,000 kept in the counter. Within 24 hours, the cops managed to nab the accused.