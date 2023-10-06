Video: Cops cracks burglary within 24-hours in Tehsil, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant action, Tehsil Police have cracked a burglary using CCTV footage within less than 24-hours.

On Friday, a complaint was filed at Tehsil Police Station regarding a burglary that occurred at the residence of Basiruddin Alauddin Chavan the previous night. The perpetrator managed to abscond with an estimated sum of Rs 3 lakh. Promptly responding to the report, Tehsil Police initiated an investigation, including a thorough examination of the CCTV footage within the Aakar complex.

Following a lead obtained from undisclosed sources, the suspect was swiftly apprehended. The police have formally registered a case against the accused and are currently conducting further inquiries into the matter.

This commendable response was orchestrated by a team led by ASI Rajesh Singh Thakur, alongside Police Constables Pradhan Chachane, Roshan Tiwari, Rohidas Jadhav, Kunal Korche, Yogesh, and others, all operating under the seasoned guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vinod Patil.

