Video: Controversial Instagram Influencer thrashes two youth for violating traffic norms in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sameer Staylo, controversial Instagram influencer, just can’t keep himself from limelight! In the recent incident, Sameer Staylo who has millions of followers on social networking site Instagram was captured thrashing two youths near Hingna T Point on the night of Saturday, February 11, for allegedly violating traffic norms.

In the video, Sameer can be seen asking his driver friend to overtake a moped. He then thrashes two youths who beg him for his forgiveness. The Instagram star then enquired them about wearing a helmet.

Watch Video Here:

