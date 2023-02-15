A young girl came to Nagpur with modelling dream but got trapped in sex racket

Nagpur: A shocking incident has happened to a young girl from Pandhurna who left home with a dream of modelling. But destiny had other plans. An incident has come to light from Nagpur where a pervert man pushed the girl into prostitution by promising to help her in modelling.

According to the information received, the accused dalal Vicky Raju Kadamwar (30), a resident of Ashirvad Nagar, brought the young girl to Nagpur from Pandhurna by luring her with modelling and acquaintance with film directors. After that, the accused kept the young woman at Hotel Destiny, Mahalaxmi Society, Manish Nagar, Nagpur and was running the prostitution business by sending her to the clients in the city.

Accused Vicky blackmailed her by shooting obscene videos and photos of her, so she did not tell anyone about it for fear of defamation. Apart from this, the investigation revealed that the accused used to take Rs 10,000 from the customers and gave only Rs 1,000 to the young girl.

But as soon as they got the information about this sex racket, the Nagpur police laid a trap to nab the accused Vicky. Crime Branch Inspector Shubhangi Wankhade sent fake customers to Destiny Hotel to ensure that prostitution was going on there. After that, the police team directly raided the hotel and arrested the accused Vicky. Apart from this, the police have also detained the victim and further investigation is underway.

Police have seized Rs 52,000 cash from Kadamwar. An offence under Sections 370 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, has been registered against Kadamwar. Raid was conducted by PI Shubhangi Wankhede, API Santosh Jadhav and constabulary staff under supervision of DCP(Detection) Mummaka Sudarshan.

