Nagpur: High-level corruption in construction of various roads in Nagpur has been grabbing headlines time and again. One more instance of multi-crore corruption in construction of flyover and Ring Road has come to light.

The case in focus is construction of flyover and road in the Package-1 Ring Road in Nagpur. Fly ash is used during construction of flyovers and roads on National Highway. However, it has come to the fore that the concerned contractor is using inferior quality of ash. The Mauda-based NTPC has been given the responsibility of supplying ash from its power plant, as per the directives of the Central Government.

However, according to sources, the contractor is lifting inferior quality of ash from the pond of a private power plant of Abhijit Group Pvt Ltd near MIHAN. The ash is 10 year old and thus useless in the construction of the flyover and road. According to experts, the standard strength value of ash should be over 10% caffeine value so that construction quality of the road is good. But the contractor using the ash has turned soil due to far below standard of the ash. It means the contractor is using soil instead of good quality ash, sources said.

“The construction of the flyover and the Ring Road would be of poor quality due to usage of inferior quality of ash. Till now, 1000-1300 truckloads of this poor quality ash has been used in construction of this Ring Road. Since the construction is being done by a private company, it should be stopped immediately. A high-level corruption is taking place in the construction of the Ring Road,” charged the sources.

