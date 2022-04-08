Two vehicles catch fire mysteriously in Hudkeshwar area

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a late night incident on Thursday, two two-wheelers were reduced to mangled steel in a mysterious fire in Paryavaran Nagar, Ghoghli locality of Hudkeshwar police area. Both the vehicles belonged to Harish Bhagat. The fire had even spread to some portion of Bhagat’s house. Police are investigating who torched the two vehicles.

Bhagat was at his house when the fire incident took place in the midnight. Due to alertness of nearby residents, the fire was doused and a tragedy was averted.

