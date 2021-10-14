Video: Commuters rescue auto drivers met with mishap in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Commuters travelling through Hudkeshwar road, joint hands to rescue an auto driver that had met with a brutal mishap here on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, the auto driver ferrying tomato stock lost control on the vehicle and rammed it on the truck travelling in front. The impact was so severe that the front side of the auto sustained deep impact and the auto driver also got stuck between the rear end of the truck and auto itself.

Following which, some commuters pushed the heavy vehicle away and rescued the auto driver so reportedly survived the incident with grievous injuries.

In the meantime Hudkeshwar cops approached the spot and rushed the driver to Government Medical College and Hospital.