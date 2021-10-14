Two goons attempt to murder hotelier near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand

Nagpur: A hotelier was attacked murderously by two goons over refusal of food late on Tuesday night in Ganeshpeth police area. Both the accused assaulters have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Ishwar alias Yogi Diliprao Anuj (24) and Sagar Liladhar Dhanjode (23), both residents of Mahal.

According to police, complainant Durgaprasad Ramnaresh Pandey (43), a resident of Plot No. 32, Parvati Nagar, owns Ambika Bhojnalaya near Ganeshpeth bus terminus. The two accused came to the hotel on Tuesday around 11.30 pm and asked Pandey for a dine-in facility. When Pandey and his brother denied them entry and asked to take the parcel, the accused started abusing him. They attacked Pandey’s brother with a sharp-edged weapon and beat him up with the intention to kill him.

Ganeshpeth police, based on Pandey’s complaint, registered an offence under Sections 307, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC read with Section 135 of Mumbai Police Act. Both the accused have reportedly been arrested.