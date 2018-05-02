Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Apr 10th, 2020

    Video: Community offers Good Friday prayers at home

    Nagpur: Mass gatherings at churches across the country were suspended on the occasion of Good Friday, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19).

    The members of Christian community in city were seen offering prayers at home. Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. Each year, scores of people gather in churches across the country to offer prayers to the lord.

