99.8% workforce in IT sector incapable of remote working: Study

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown when all organizations in the IT sector are engaging its employees in remote work or work from home, a study has revealed that only 0.2 per cent workforce in the IT industry is highly productive. About 99.8 per cent of the workforce in the information technology sector is incapable of working from home and only 0.2 per cent are ‘Work from Home’ champions and showcase high productive attributes, according to the study by research-backed innovative venture SCIKEY MindMatch.

Further, the study indicated that 99.8 per cent of the workforce lack at least one of the qualities, including resistance to learning and exploring (95 per cent), lack in practical communication skills (65 per cent) and lack in planning and execution (71 per cent).