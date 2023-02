Nagpur citizens were shocked and confused by what they saw today evening.

A white trail was spotted in Nagpur city- leaving citizens baffled. Speculations rife that it was the green comet which appears once in 50,000 years. However, the speculation is wrong!

The Starlink-51 satellite was spotted in Nagpur and was captured by citizens! Take a look!

