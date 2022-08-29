Video: City lad exposes vendetta by shopkeepers against Nagpur cops over traffic management

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following a series of banners criticizing the Traffic Department of Nagpur Police over traffic mismanagement on regular basis compared to maintaining smooth vehicular flow on V.I.P. visits had gone viral on social media, a city lad made an unusual attempt!

He went up to a flex, which reads “Nagpur Traffic Police work hard during V.I.P. visits only,” and further adds “Rest of the days city traffic is on ‘Ram Bharose Mode’”, and tried to tear it down. On asking why he did it, he simply replied that the claims made in the banners are baseless!

“Nagpur Police work all the time unlike ‘only during VIP visits to city’ like mentioned in the banner,” he said in a video. He also can also be seen urging Nagpur Police to initiate action against those planting such malicious and misleading flex.

Notably, a series of banners criticising Nagpur Traffic Department had gone viral on social media recently. Subsequently, a young lad’s attempt to tear it down and his clarification justifying what he did, again started getting attention on social media.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Sarang Awad threw light on the matter and clarified that it is just an aftermath of the Traffic Department’s towing action in Dharampeth, Laxminagar areas.

“Owing to several shops in the area, commuters plying through these stretches often face traffic congestion. The main reason behind these traffic snarls is erratic parking of vehicles in the vicinity. Following which Nagpur Traffic Department initiated action against these erratically parked vehicles. This, perhaps, hampered the businesses of local vendors. Following which they have erected these banners,” informed DCP Awad.

“Nagpur Traffic Department is working tirelessly for maintaining vehicular movement in the city. Be it during scorching summer, heavy rains or chilling winter we’re on our toes to maintain smooth traffic in the city. And as far as allegations of special arrangements during V.I.P. visit is concerned, that’s our job and we will be doing it,” the DCP added.

– Shubham Nagdeve

