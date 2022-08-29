Dr. Rawal’s Urdu Class Aamozish-e-Urdu holds a grand Graduation Ceremony

Advertisement

Nagpur: Aamozish-e-Urdu, the free Urdu Class initiative by the leading Chartered Accountant and scholar of Urdu Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal, conducted a grand Graduation Ceremony for the Batch of July 2022. The function included impressive performance by students of the class.

The chief guest for the ceremony was the well-known video journalist Surbhi Shirpurkar. The function was presided over by Dr. Asir Ebenezer, the Chairman of India Peace Centre.

Speaking on the occasion Surbhi Shirpurkar said that Urdu is one of the most beautiful languages in the world, and lauded the efforts of Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal in popularising the language among people of all faith, communities and all professional backgrounds. She said she wants to be the first person to enrol for the next batch.

Dr Asir Ebenezer spoke about the role played by languages in bringing about communal harmony and mutual understanding among communities and said that India Peace Centre aims to become a place where many languages are taught.

Alefia Master, Urdu scholar, who has been helping the students in the class spoke about Hindi Cinema and Urdu language.

Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal congratulated all students who have successfully passed the free certificate course and spoke about the history of Urdu language and its relevance. He said Urdu is a completely made in India language and thanked the students for learning Urdu with a great deal of passion.

Aamozish E Urdu is an initiative by Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal, aimed at cultivating the love for Urdu, a language that was born in India.

Dr. Rawal started taking free Urdu classes in 2013 in Nagpur, with the motive of bringing the graceful language of Urdu to the people. He wanted to break the age-old myth that Urdu is spoken by the Muslims, and Hindi by the Hindus. The lucid intention is that Urdu is the language born in India which ought to be given its due status. Urdu is nothing but Hindustani language written in Persian script. The same Hindustani language when written in Devnagri script is called Hindi. Therefore, spoken Urdu and Hindi are mutually intelligible. One of the most prolific of Indian writers, Munshi Premchand, wrote most of his works in Urdu.

Dr. Rawal has developed a very unique style of teaching Urdu, which makes learning to read and write Urdu very easy. The class duration is approximately 45 days, and one can learn to read and write Urdu fluently in 45 days with Dr. Rawal’s unique teaching system. The success of Dr. Rawal’s free Urdu classes can be gauged by the overwhelming response of the students, who come from varied age groups and professional backgrounds.

From 2019 onwards the Free Urdu Classes have been officially named as ‘Aamozish E Urdu’ which translates to ‘Teaching/Learning of Urdu’. The initiative is supported by India Peace Centre and Nagpur Book Club.

Shubhangi Rayulu and Sneha Rathi were the Masters of Ceremony. Thungchanbemo Kikon, Parvindar Singh, Dr. Prashant Bhowate , Yashwant Khobragade, Brahmanand Petkar, Sonal Hikre, CA Nimish Sutaria, Jagmohan Singh, Rajat Maurya, Anu Bhasin, Thula and Helge recited poems and performed various activities. Vote of thanks was proposed by Anishaa Jeswani.

