Video: BJP leader, workers manhandle DCP Madne outside Dy CM’s bungalow in Nagpur

Nagpur: Tensions ran high outside the government Devagiri bungalow in Nagpur as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a visit to the city, attracting a crowd of BJP leaders and party functionaries eager to meet with him.

However, a significant controversy unfolded when Pushkar Projectiwar, the BJP leader from West Nagpur, attempted to present a memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister with his delegation. A heated argument ensued between Projectiwar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madne, leading to a tense atmosphere in the vicinity.

Reportedly, Pushkar Projectiwar, along with his supporters, was making his way towards the exit entrance of Devagiri Bungalow to hand over a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, this action contravened protocol, prompting DCP Rahul Madne to intervene and prevent their passage. The disagreement escalated as Projectiwar and DCP Madne engaged in a heated verbal exchange.

Video footage capturing the altercation has emerged, highlighting the intensity of the dispute. The situation could have potentially led to legal consequences had it not been diffused by local leaders who intervened. The intervention ultimately succeeded in quelling the controversy. Otherwise, a case under IPC Section 353, which pertains to obstructing a public servant from performing their duties, might have been registered against the BJP leader for his actions.

The incident serves as a reminder of the balance that must be maintained between public representation and adherence to protocol and security measures, especially when high-ranki

