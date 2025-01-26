Video: Bawankule Unfurled Tricolour at Kasturchand Park

Nagpur: Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of Revenue and Guardian Minister of Nagpur district, unfurled the national flag at Kasturchand Park (KP) on Sunday at 9:15 AM. The event was conducted smoothly under the supervision of the district administration.

The programme included an inspiring address by the Guardian Minister, an impressive march-past by police forces, and energetic drills performed by school students. The march-past featured student contingents, police dog squads, and colorful tableaus.

The ceremony witnessed a large turnout of citizens, making it a memorable and patriotic occasion.