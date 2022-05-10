Video: Bag contained “Detonators” not Gelatin sticks, clarifies Nagpur CP Kumar

Nagpur: Day after the sensational reports of a bag containing “Gelatin” was found at Nagpur Railway Station, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday has clarified that the bag contained “Detonators” and not gelatine sticks.
“The bag contained 54 detonators. It was more of firecrackers-like materials, which wasn’t highly explosive,” CP Kumar has said.
“Though, it would be really early to comment on the probe, an offence under Explosive Act was registered with RPF. However, a parallel probe by RPF and Nagpur Police is in progress. Cops are scanning CCTV footage. The accused shall be arrested at earliest,” the CP said.
It is pertinent to mention that, chaos prevailed at Nagpur Railway Station on Monday evening, after the news of a bag containing 54 gelatin sticks capable of low-intensity blast was found near the Traffic police booth at the main gate.
A cop reportedly noticed the unclaimed bag lying near the Traffic police booth at around 7.30 pm. He checked the bag and noticed a packet of suspicious material. The cop immediately alerted senior police officers. The information was given to Dog squads and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Nagpur city police. Staff of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure.