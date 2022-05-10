NMC’s multi-crore sports goods scam: 101 accused acquitted by court

Advertisement

Nagpur: In the multi-crore sports goods scandal of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the Nagpur District and Sessions Court on Tuesday acquitted 101 of total 108 (seven died between court proceedings) accused as charges against them were not substantiated by the prosecution. The sports scandal in the NMC was exposed in 2000. The scandal in purchase of sports goods, allegedly involving 109 corporators, had been probed by a panel led by former IAS officer Nandlal Gupta in 2001.

According to reports, offences were framed against the then Sports Officer Sahebrao Raut, Asha Banarasi, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, former Mayors Kalpana Pande, Archana Dehankar, Vikram Pankule, Ramesh Singare, Anil Dhawad, Milind Ganar, Rajjan Chavria, Bandu Parwe, Yashwant Meshram, Raju Bahadure, Kishore Gajbhiye, Pramod Pendke among others.