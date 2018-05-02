Video: As Mihan tiger makes its first kill, Ambazari witnesses another sighting!

Nagpur: Is it tiger-tiger everywhere in Nagpur? As the chilly gust of winds seeps through the fringes of the city, a silent fear creeps into the minds of people treading across the lonely and bushy scapes of the city suburbs. Ever since the sighting of tiger was captured in the camera traps installed by the forest department in Mihan campus, the office-goers and commuters there are living in the constant fear of encountering the wildcat.

As the tiger made its first kill in Mihan as the freshly preyed body of a cattle was recovered from the abandoned premises of an IT firm in the premises, the forest department has decided to put up to machans to finally catch the animal before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, a full grown tiger was to said to have been spotted on Ambazari garden road on Thursday morning. Upon spotting the tiger three gates of Ambazari garden were reportedly closed as the morning walks there have turned risky.

The presence of tiger in Ambazari area was fuelled by new pictures and videos which went viral throughout the day. In one of the pictures, a tiger was seen standing near the bushes by the roadside, while in another video the wild cat was seen gazing from the bushes.

However, the presence of tiger in Ambazari was not yet come confirmed but the tiger has certainly become the talk of the town, with sighting of pugmarks in Mihan premises if not in Ambazari.