Published On : Fri, Dec 6th, 2019
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

All 4 accused in Hyd vet’s rape case killed

All four accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder case have been killed in a police encounter, sources have said.

The police said the four accused were shot dead in an encounter on the NH-44 near Hyderabad — the same highway where the charred body of the vet was found.

As per initial reports, the four accused had been taken to the spot for recreation of the crime scene when they tried to escape.

The charred body of the 25-year-old woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar area of Hyderabad on November 28, a day after she went missing.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on November 29.

