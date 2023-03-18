Video: “Amenities beyond imagination at Anjani Exotica in Nagpur MIHAN,” says Ankur Chakraborty

Nagpur: Anjani Exotica, a premium residential project in Nagpur’s MIHAN area, is setting new standards of luxury and comfort with its amenities beyond imagination. The project is being developed by the Anjani Group, a leading real estate developer in central India.

The project boasts a wide range of amenities, including a clubhouse, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, a children’s play area, a multipurpose hall, a landscaped garden, and even a jogging track on the 18th floor. The apartments are designed to provide a spacious and airy living experience, with large balconies offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Ankur Chakraborty, the Marketing Head of Anjani Group, said, “At Anjani Exotica, our vision is to create landmarks that meet the highest standards. Our corporate philosophy and guiding principles are the insights that guide and direct us to realize our group’s vision with every task we undertake.”

He further added, “We have incorporated the latest technologies and the finest materials to ensure that our residents enjoy a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle. We are committed to delivering the best to our customers, and Anjani Exotica is a testament to our commitment.”

The project is strategically located in Nagpur’s MIHAN area, which is fast emerging as a hub of industrial and commercial activities. With its proximity to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, AIIMS, IIM and other key areas, Anjani Exotica offers a convenient and connected living experience.

The apartments at Anjani Exotica are available in a range of configurations, from 1 BHK to 3 BHK, and are priced competitively. With its world-class amenities, excellent location, and commitment to quality, Anjani Exotica is poised to become one of the most sought-after residential projects in Nagpur.

