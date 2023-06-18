Video: Alleged thief dies in police custody after being thrashed by mob in old Kamptee, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that unfolded in Futana Oli, under Old Kamptee Police Station, an alleged thief attempting to steal a motorcycle was apprehended by a mob, leading to his subsequent thrashing. The situation took a tragic turn when the suspect’s health rapidly deteriorated, prompting the police to rush him to Government Hospital Kamptee, where doctors declared him dead here on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Nasir, also known as Gabbar Ramzan Ansari, aged 35.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Saturday evening, when Ansari was caught in the act of stealing a bike. Members of the local community quickly gathered and detained him, delivering a severe beating before ultimately handing him over to Old Kamptee Police Station. However, as his health worsened, the authorities decided to take immediate action and transferred him to Government Hospital Kamptee for medical attention.

Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors reportedly conducted an emergency examination and concluded that Ansari had succumbed to his injuries. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the role of the mob in Ansari’s death.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement