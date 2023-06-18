Gadkari reviews Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana project in Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday took review of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana project being constructed by Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) at Tarodi (B). He directed officials concerned to ensure citizens do not face problems and also ensure availability of basic amenities.

During the meeting, the officials were asked for details of arrangement for laying roads, plans for providing drinking water supply, electric connection and other basic outline. The Union Minister laid stress on interdepartmental coordination to ensure that problems are resolved at local level.

Public representatives including MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare and Tekchand Sawarkar, and Bhaskar Parate, ex-corporator, NIT Chairman, Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi; Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Radhakrishnan B; and other officials were present at the meeting.

Gadkari later reviewed Suresh Bhat Auditorium and its repair plan. The meeting also discussed plans to organise programmes for entertainment to citizens and artists. Gadkari collected information about the sound system, parking, lighting arrangement and seating capacity of the auditorium. He laid stress on increasing the utility of the auditorium and directed officials to organise more programmes with focus on public participation. Also the rent of the auditorium should also be kept low, he stated.

