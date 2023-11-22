Video: Aircraft caught in vehicular traffic at Nagpur Flying Club!

Nagpur: While being stuck in traffic, we often envy aircraft that are free from traffic snarls. However, what if we bring you a different story, right from Nagpur?

Aircraft belonging to the Nagpur Flying Club (NFC) were recently being pushed like bullock carts in the Sonegaon area, amidst halting vehicular traffic. Sometimes, even these flying birds experience traffic chaos, much like cars or bikes on the roads.

It may sound amusing and be a sight that makes you rub your eyes, but aircraft from NFC are being pushed by porters to lead them to the hangar. They are transported to the airstrips so that they can later take off from there.

With air travel prices skyrocketing, many travellers are missing flights. However, this news might offer them some respite, knowing that someday they might come across an aircraft on the road. This time, the queue will consist of people travelling in their personal vehicles, and instead of the airport, this encounter will be on the street itself!

Watch Video Here:

