Nagpur: A day after Maharashtra Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole’s car was rear-ended in Bhandara, MLA Ashish Jaiswal’s convoy met with a mishap in the Kanhan area, 21 kilometers from here, on Wednesday.

While Patole escaped the accident in Bhandara on Tuesday night, two people from Jaiswal’s convoy, including his PA, reportedly died in the accident near Kanhan.

