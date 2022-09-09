Video: Aaropi Cell cops allow undertrial to dial unknown persons outside Nagpur Jail

Advertisement

Nagpur: While the dust of two Aaropi Cell personnel being suspended after a MCOCA accused caught smuggling Ganja, mobile batteries into Nagpur Central Jail is yet to settle, another controversy erupted after a video of cops allowing an under trial prisoner to use a phone went viral on social media platforms. Sources said, the cops reportedly gave their phone to the under trial to communicate with the unknown persons.

In the video procured by Nagpur Today, the Aaropi Cell personnel can be seen allowing an under trial to use a mobile phone while the former looks on right in the jail premises. This again raises serious questions on the ‘alleged VIP treatment’ received by the inmates inside the Nagpur Central Jail. It has been alleged that the current head of Aaropi Cell API Rajkumar Wankhede has no control over the department. Notably, Aaropi Cell of Nagpur Police is not new to controversies.

Watch video here.

Back in 2018, eight police personnel of Nagpur Aaropi Cell were suspended. They were accused of helping some culprits while taking them to the court and in lieu they used to get money.

When Nagpur Today contacted Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, he emphasised that an in-depth probe will be initiated in the matter. If the role of any cop comes to fore, strict action will be taken against him, he said.

– Ravikant Kamble and Shubham Nagdeve

