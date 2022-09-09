‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’: Devotees bid teary farewell to Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

The 10-day Ganeshotsav that began on August 31, concluded on September 9, Anant Chaturdashi day

Nagpur: With heavy hearts and chants of “Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya…”, devotees bid adieu to their beloved elephant-headed deity as the 10-day Ganeshotsav concluded on Friday (September 9), Anant Chaturdashi day.

Amidst drumbeats and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhcchya Varshi Lavkar Ya “, devotees in Nagpur bid farewell to their favourite deity on Friday as thousands of Ganesh idols were taken out for immersion into artificial tanks and other water bodies under unprecedented security. The 10-day festival commenced on Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31.

The arrival of Lord of Wisdom on Ganesh Chaturthi for His annual earthly sojourn makes devotees joyous. But Bappa’s visarjan leaves them teary-eyed. For the devotees, Lord Ganesha is not only a God but a member of the family, who visits them annually, stays with them for 10 days, and then begins His journey to his heavenly abode.

The immersion of idols began since the morning on Friday. A large number of Sarvajanik Mandals also carried out visarjan in procession amid the beating of the traditional dhol-tasha.

With the aim of eco-friendly immersion, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, with help of a number of voluntary organisations, had made arrangements of artificial tanks across the city to facilitate Ganesh Visarjan. Teams of voluntary and environment organisations requested devotees to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh in the artificial ponds only. The organisations also collected Nirmalya (puja material) from devotees in order to keep lakes and surrounding area clean.

At Visarjan places, devotees performed aarti of Lord, distributed Prasad mainly consisting of Modaks, coconut, pedhas etc before bidding adieu to their beloved Deity.

Nagpur cops have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the Ganesh Visarjan passes off peacefully. Traffic police were seen monitoring and regulating movement of vehicles carrying idols of Lord. Top bosses and personnel numbering over 4000 dotted the streets and kept a close watch on processions.

Immersion of household and small idols less than 4 feet is being done in artificial ponds set up by the NMC across the city. The large idols will be immersed either in running water or in an artificial pond created at Koradi. Earlier immersion used to take place in Futala, Gandhisagar, Sonegaon, Naik Talao but this year big idols of all Mandals will be immersed in the rivers of Koradi and rural parts.

Full care is being taken that there is no mess anywhere. Police personnel are being deployed with the procession of every Mandal. Traffic has been regulated or diverted on many routes from where procession of Mandals will pass for visarjan.

