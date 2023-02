A councillor collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes broke out here between Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors on Friday.

Ruckus broke out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP councillors jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other.

This is the third day of commotion in the House.

