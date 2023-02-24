UDAAN: A day long event for specially abled children held

Every year Rotary Club of Nagpur celebrates Valentine’s Day with specially abled children to motivate and support these children in sports and to boost their confidence. This year again, around 700 special children, from 42 Specially Abled schools, took part in various sports activities. These included Deaf and Mute, Blind, Mentally Challenged and Physically Disabled category. The event UDAAN: A day long event for specially abled children was organized by Rotary Club, Nagpur along with the Department of Social Welfare- Zilla Parishad on 14th February 2023 at Mankapur Indoor Stadium between 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

The event was inaugurated at the hands of Chief Guest, Dr. Ayushree Ashish Deshmukh and Guest of Honor was Social welfare Officer Mr. Pravin Monde.

Dr. Ayushree Deshmukh said, “There is a need to motivate specially abled children. These children can show their talent in sports also. People from various fields should come up to support and boost confidence of these children. I feel a deep sense of appreciation for the teachers who have made a difference in the lives of these children. Their courage, patience and commitment to understand, motivate and inspire the students is commendable. I congratulate Rotary Club, Nagpur for hosting this mammoth event from past 13 years.” She appreciated the efforts made by Rotary Club and assured to support specially abled children for their betterment.

‘UDAAN’ is one of flagship project of Rotary Club of Nagpur and is sponsored by one of the Leading Hospitals- Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Nagpur. UDAAN is a mammoth project with participation of close to 1000 people, which includes 700 specially abled children, accompanied by 150 Teachers and Technical Support Staff, with around 120 Rotarians and 100 Rotaractors who served as volunteers in this noble activity. These rotaractors were from IGGMC, Sadabai Raisoni and Rotract Club of Nagpur.

In the beautiful venue of Manakapur Indoor stadium, many team sports activities were planned. Medals and awards were provided to the winning teams. All the participants, were also provided with T-shirt and tracks for the activity.

