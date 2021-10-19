Video: A part of a bridge under construction in Kalmana Nagpur collapsed

A section of the bridge under construction on the way to Kalmana Market collapsed; The whole family survived briefly

Nagpur: A part of the bridge under construction at Bharatnagar Chowk on the way to Kalmana Market collapsed around 8 pm on Tuesday. No one was injured in the crash. A four-wheeler had passed by before part of the bridge collapsed. The whole family was in the car. There was talk of saving the lives of these families just a few seconds apart.

”The girder suddenly caved in and collapsed on to the road from the pillar. The bridge is being constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI),” he added.