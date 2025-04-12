Video: 5 Killed in Explosion at Aluminium Foil Factory in Umred MIDC, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur. In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives in an explosion at an aluminum foil manufacturing unit located in the Umred MIDC area of Nagpur district on Friday evening. The powerful blast caused massive damage, leaving several injured and many others in panic. Seven of them were reportedly critical. The deceased have been identified as Nikhil Nihare, 24 yrs, Nikhil Shende, 25 yrs, Abhishek Jangad, 20 yrs, Piyush Vasudeo Durge, 21 yrs and Sachin Purushottam Masram, 26 yrs

Talking to Nagpur Today, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh Poddar confirmed the details of the incident. He stated that two victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital, while three others, who were initially reported missing, were later found dead on Saturday. He informed that a total of 9 people were admitted to the hospital.

“This factory is located in Umred taluka of Nagpur. The explosion took place in the factory’s polished tubing unit. At the time of the incident, 87 people were present inside. Eight individuals have sustained injuries. The fire that followed the explosion has not been fully controlled yet. Fire brigade teams were on the spot and actively working to douse the flames,” SP Poddar informed.

He further added, “Due to the intensity of the fire, it is currently difficult to enter the affected section of the factory. A thorough investigation will be conducted once the fire is completely extinguished and the premises are safe to access.”

Emergency services, including police and fire personnel, were immediately deployed to the scene. Rescue operations continued late into the night. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined and will be part of the detailed investigation.

