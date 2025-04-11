Explosion at Aluminium Foil Factory in Umred; 8 Workers Injured

Advertisement



Nagpur: An explosion occurred around 7 PM on Thursday at an aluminium foil and powder manufacturing unit in the Umred MIDC area of Nagpur district. Eight workers were injured in the blast, with two reportedly in critical condition. The injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur for treatment.

Due to the presence of aluminium powder at the site, the fire department faced challenges in extinguishing the blaze. The fire is expected to subside only after the powder has completely burned out, said Umred Police Station Inspector Dhanaji Jalk. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be officially determined.

